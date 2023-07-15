Short Interest in biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Rises By 633.2%

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 693,600 shares, a growth of 633.2% from the June 15th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of biote from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Mary Elizabeth Conlon sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 140,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On biote

biote Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTMD. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in biote in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of biote during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of biote by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 135,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 94,188 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of biote during the 1st quarter worth $5,788,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of biote during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

BTMD stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. biote has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $489.43 million, a PE ratio of 116.02 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $44.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.38 million. biote had a net margin of 56.20% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that biote will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

biote Company Profile

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

