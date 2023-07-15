Short Interest in Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Decreases By 63.4%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 868,700 shares, a decrease of 63.4% from the June 15th total of 2,375,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.1 days.

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSDF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.60. 2,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,556. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $5.81.

Converge Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Converge Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Featured Articles

