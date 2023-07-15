Short Interest in CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC) Increases By 82.2%

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 82.2% from the June 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Free Report) by 179.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 0.67% of CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Stock Performance

SPC remained flat at 21.42 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,336. CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF has a one year low of 20.47 and a one year high of 21.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 21.16.

