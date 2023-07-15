Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Drops By 61.8%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELEZY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Endesa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Endesa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Endesa Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51. Endesa has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $12.06.

Endesa Increases Dividend

Endesa Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.6423 dividend. This is a boost from Endesa’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.64%. Endesa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.16%.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Holland, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 22,044 MW in Spain; operates 317,829 km of distribution and transmission networks; and distributes electricity to 10,545 thousands customers and gas to 1,799 thousands customers.

