Short Interest in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Drops By 81.4%

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the June 15th total of 258,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 645,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $24,351,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 174.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 803,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,455,000 after acquiring an additional 510,529 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,615,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,207,000 after acquiring an additional 456,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,023,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,329,000 after acquiring an additional 421,934 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.90. The company had a trading volume of 741,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,314. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.94. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $48.65.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

