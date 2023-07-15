Short Interest in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Expands By 427.2%

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 323,700 shares, an increase of 427.2% from the June 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
FET has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
In other Forum Energy Technologies news, CEO Neal Lux purchased 5,000 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $107,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,640.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE FET traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.94. 36,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,835. The firm has a market cap of $253.14 million, a P/E ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56. Forum Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%.
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.
