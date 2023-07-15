Short Interest in FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Drops By 65.8%

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 65.8% from the June 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FUJIFILM Price Performance

FUJIY stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. FUJIFILM has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.63.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 8.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FUJIFILM will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

