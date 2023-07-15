Short Interest in Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Decreases By 79.8%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 79.8% from the June 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Geodrill Price Performance
Geodrill stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.33. 11,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,322. Geodrill has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33.
Geodrill Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Geodrill
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.