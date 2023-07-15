Short Interest in Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Decreases By 79.8%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 79.8% from the June 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Geodrill Price Performance

Geodrill stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.33. 11,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,322. Geodrill has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Zambia, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi drilling, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services.

