Short Interest in Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Drops By 81.6%

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the June 15th total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Hummingbird Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HUMRF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,554. Hummingbird Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.
About Hummingbird Resources
