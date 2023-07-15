Short Interest in Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Drops By 81.6%

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the June 15th total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hummingbird Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HUMRF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,554. Hummingbird Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

About Hummingbird Resources

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.