Short Interest in JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Declines By 53.8%

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

Shares of JDSPY stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05.

JD Sports Fashion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.0067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JDSPY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 215 ($2.77) to GBX 210 ($2.70) in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.70) to GBX 220 ($2.83) in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.70) to GBX 215 ($2.77) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

