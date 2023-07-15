Short Interest in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Grows By 266.7%

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Stock Up 12.5 %

Shares of KAIKY traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 491. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69.

Get Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It offers dry bulk carrier, car carrier, liquefied natural gas carrier, oil tanker, container ship, and liquefied gas transportation services. The company also engages in the offshore/marine energy resource development business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.