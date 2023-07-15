Short Interest in Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Expands By 110.1%

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 110.1% from the June 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Major Drilling Group International Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MJDLF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.79. 1,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58. Major Drilling Group International has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $8.65.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

