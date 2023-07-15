Short Interest in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Increases By 540.1%

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 434,000 shares, a growth of 540.1% from the June 15th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Remy Luthringer sold 23,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $91,449.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $85,015.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,324 shares of the company's stock, valued at $197,597.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,415 shares of company stock worth $192,503. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 66,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 27,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

NERV stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $12.07. 116,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,825. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $67.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.32. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

