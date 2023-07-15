Short Interest in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Expands By 123.0%

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 123.0% from the June 15th total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PFIE. StockNews.com started coverage on Profire Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Profire Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Profire Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. 105,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,412. The stock has a market cap of $63.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.92. Profire Energy has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20.

Institutional Trading of Profire Energy

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 11.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Profire Energy will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 91,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 34,511 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,631,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 392,770 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Profire Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,400,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 59,620 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

