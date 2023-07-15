Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Increases By 100.0%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sampo Oyj Price Performance

Shares of SAXPY traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,227. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Cuts Dividend

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.8819 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Sampo Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.11%.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

