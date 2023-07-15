Short Interest in Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Declines By 85.9%

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 85.9% from the June 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Silver Tiger Metals Price Performance
SLVTF stock remained flat at $0.17 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,655. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.34.
About Silver Tiger Metals
