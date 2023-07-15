Short Interest in Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Rises By 262.4%

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, an increase of 262.4% from the June 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Standard Bank Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Standard Bank Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 25,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,187. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42. Standard Bank Group has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $10.91.

Standard Bank Group Company Profile

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in Africa and internationally. It offers transactional accounts and digital banking platforms; personal and business lending solutions to enhance cash flow; finance for buying, building, and maintaining home; foreign exchange services; trusts and third-party administration accounts; workplace solutions, such as payroll and HR, financial planning, and employer value banking; merchant solutions, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, digital payments, payment processing, and small business support; and cash management services.

