Short Interest in Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Rises By 100.0%

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tiger Brands Trading Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS TBLMY traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $9.41. 1,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067. Tiger Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90.

Tiger Brands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Tiger Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.87%.

About Tiger Brands

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of fast-moving consumer goods in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

