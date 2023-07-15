Short Interest in Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Declines By 89.9%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the June 15th total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of PBEGF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. 6,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,521. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. Touchstone Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.31.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

