Short Interest in Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Declines By 89.9%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the June 15th total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of PBEGF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. 6,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,521. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. Touchstone Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.31.
Touchstone Exploration Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Touchstone Exploration
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.