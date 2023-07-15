Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Siebert Financial from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Siebert Financial Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.40 million, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. Siebert Financial has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.89%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Siebert Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Siebert Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

