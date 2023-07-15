Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF) Short Interest Down 58.6% in June

Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the June 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Signal Gold Stock Up 4.3 %

Signal Gold stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.18. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,522. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.23. Signal Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.16 and a 52 week high of C$0.44.

Signal Gold Company Profile

Signal Gold Inc operates as a gold development and exploration company in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Goldboro Gold project covering an area of 600 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia. It also owns a Tilt Cove Gold property that covers an area of approximately 15,000 hectares located within the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland.

