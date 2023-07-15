Silver Pursuit Resources (CVE:SPF) Shares Up 6.3%

Silver Pursuit Resources Ltd. (CVE:SPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 19,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 50,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Silver Pursuit Resources Stock Up 6.3 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17.
About Silver Pursuit Resources
Silver Pursuit Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Gordon Lake property located in NWT, Canada; and 79 claims located in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as First Pursuit Ventures Ltd.
