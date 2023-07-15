SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the June 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SoftBank Stock Performance

SoftBank stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,925. SoftBank has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $12.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19.

About SoftBank

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Distribution, and Yahoo segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

