Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sotherly Hotels from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Sotherly Hotels from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. Gator Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 810,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 488,577 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,389,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 220,584 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 131,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 507,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 114,550 shares in the last quarter. 25.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

