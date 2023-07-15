Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sotherly Hotels from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Sotherly Hotels from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 3.9 %
NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.69.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
