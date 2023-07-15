SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,988 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.4% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

GLD opened at $181.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.44. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

