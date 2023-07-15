Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.47 and last traded at $15.42. Approximately 372,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 255,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Sportradar Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Sportradar Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.22 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. 14.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.