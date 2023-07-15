Square Token (SQUA) Price Hits $0.91

Square Token (SQUA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last seven days, Square Token has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Square Token has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $2,011.53 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Square Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002991 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.9067801 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $4,543.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

