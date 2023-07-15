Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Up 1,260.9% in June

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 1,260.9% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 292,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,807. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.26%. The company had revenue of $69.85 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STAF Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 161,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 5.62% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

