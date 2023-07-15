Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Up 1,260.9% in June

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 1,260.9% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Staffing 360 Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:STAF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 292,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,807. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67.
Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.26%. The company had revenue of $69.85 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Staffing 360 Solutions
Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Staffing 360 Solutions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.