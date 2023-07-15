Steem Market Capitalization Hits $84.26 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $84.26 million and approximately $7.74 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,291.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.67 or 0.00312528 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.30 or 0.00829566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013294 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.58 or 0.00543290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00063315 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00121140 BTC.

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 438,933,058 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

