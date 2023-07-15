Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 91.6% from the June 15th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance

OTCMKTS STLXF remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. Stellar AfricaGold has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile

Featured Stories

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Lullwitz-Kaepelli gold property located in Lacoste and De Sales township in the Charlevoix Area of Quebec; the Birimian Geology, Priko, and Zenoula permits situated in Côte d'Ivoire; the Tichka Est gold project located in the Atlas region of Morocco; and the Namarana gold project situated in region of Koulikoro.

