Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 91.6% from the June 15th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance
OTCMKTS STLXF remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. Stellar AfricaGold has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.
Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile
