Stifel Nicolaus Trims Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Target Price to C$40.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
ATZ has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Aritzia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Aritzia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$36.13.
Aritzia Stock Down 2.4 %
TSE ATZ opened at C$26.37 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$24.50 and a 12 month high of C$55.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
