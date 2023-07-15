Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 11,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 77,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Stock Down 2.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$40.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 10.49.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Company Profile

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum group metals, palladium, nickel, copper, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the 100%-owned Stillwater West project that comprise 763 claims covering an area of approximately 61 square kilometers located in Stillwater District, Montana.

