StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.45.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. Research analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBGI. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

