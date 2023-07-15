StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance
Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.45.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. Research analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Beasley Broadcast Group
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.