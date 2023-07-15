StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

HEP stock opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 39.39%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $657,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 3.1% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 18.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 127,176 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 5.6% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 4.1% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.