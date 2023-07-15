StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Orion Energy Systems Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $53.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 44.38%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen B. Richstone purchased 16,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $29,930.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,063.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 4,003.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 226,172 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,617,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 209,282 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,238,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 144,350 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 134,169 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Featured Stories

