StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of ROLL opened at $223.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.48 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

