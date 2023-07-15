StockNews.com Lowers Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE BIP opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 452.38 and a beta of 0.87. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $43.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.64.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,912.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,784,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,249,000 after buying an additional 1,116,123 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,386,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,431,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,228,000 after buying an additional 129,066 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 254,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

