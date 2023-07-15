StockNews.com Lowers Team (NYSE:TISI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

NYSE:TISI opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 million, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83. Team has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($5.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Team had a net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.85%. The business had revenue of $202.28 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Team during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Team during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Team during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Team in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Team by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 72,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

