StockNews.com Lowers Team (NYSE:TISI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Team Trading Down 6.6 %
NYSE:TISI opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 million, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83. Team has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($5.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Team had a net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.85%. The business had revenue of $202.28 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Team
About Team
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
