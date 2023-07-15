Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00), with a volume of 21806216 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

Strategic Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Strategic Minerals Company Profile

Strategic Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

