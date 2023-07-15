Substratum (SUB) Price Tops $0.0003

Substratum (SUB) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $132,398.74 and $9.66 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Substratum has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00020926 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014271 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,312.50 or 1.00012413 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00030013 USD and is up 6.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $10.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.