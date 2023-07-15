Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Short Interest Update

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit State Bank

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Summit State Bank in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Summit State Bank during the first quarter valued at $172,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Summit State Bank during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Summit State Bank during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period.

Summit State Bank Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SSBI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.82. 1,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,879. Summit State Bank has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14.

Summit State Bank Announces Dividend

Summit State Bank ( NASDAQ:SSBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Summit State Bank’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and retirement plan accounts.

