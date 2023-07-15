SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:SSY opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. SunLink Health Systems has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.13.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 287.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,448 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

Featured Stories

