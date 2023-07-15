SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance
NYSE:SSY opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. SunLink Health Systems has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.13.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter.
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
