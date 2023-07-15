Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Short Interest Update

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,917,900 shares, an increase of 95.4% from the June 15th total of 981,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 77.0 days.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SNPTF remained flat at $9.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37. Sunny Optical Technology has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $15.54.
About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)
