Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Short Interest Update

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,917,900 shares, an increase of 95.4% from the June 15th total of 981,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 77.0 days.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SNPTF remained flat at $9.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37. Sunny Optical Technology has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $15.54.

Get Sunny Optical Technology (Group) alerts:

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.