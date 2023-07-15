SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives $17.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPWR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SunPower from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.56. SunPower has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.82.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $440.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.00 million. SunPower had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 3.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 205.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

