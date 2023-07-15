Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Down 69.9% in June

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the June 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sysmex Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SSMXY traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,556. Sysmex has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.75.

Get Sysmex alerts:

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Sysmex had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $845.12 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sysmex will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.