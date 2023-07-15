Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80. Taitron Components has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $4.32.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 11.82%.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

