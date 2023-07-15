Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,019,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 163,953 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.2% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $373,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 33,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 167,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,091 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $105.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.70. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The company has a market capitalization of $545.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.489 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.