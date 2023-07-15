Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.07.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPR. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Tapestry Stock Down 1.8 %

TPR stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.21. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 196.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Articles

