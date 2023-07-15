TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FTI. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FTI stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

About TechnipFMC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.