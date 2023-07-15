TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Cap Tops $149.53 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $149.53 million and $64.87 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00048283 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00031495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013734 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000797 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,797,398,710 coins and its circulating supply is 9,792,610,094 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

